Pick on the Total for Reds-Diamondbacks on August 27

The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of a crowded National League Wild Card picture and both will look to improve their standing when they hook up in Phoenix on Sunday.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-122, 9)

Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft looks to continue his streak of 10 straight starts with three runs or fewer allowed in every start, and while he has a 2.35 ERA in this span, there are warning signs that this stretch Will not continue.

Ashcraft’s fielding independent in this span of 10 starts is 4.74 with opponents having a .236 batting average on balls in play and overall for the season, Ashcraft is allowing 1.4 home runs and 3.4 walks per nine innings while getting just 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, registering a 4.84 ERA and 5.16 fielding independent.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks send Slade Cecconi to the mound for his for his fifth career pitching appearance, posting a 2.93 ERA in 15 innings 1/3 innings, but his numbers also do not appear to be sustainable,

The fielding independent of Cecconi is more than two points higher than his ERA at 4.96, getting just 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings and has allowed a pair of home runs in his 15 1/3 innings and at the minor league level, had a 6.38 ERA with two home runs allowed per nine innings this season.

Backing up Cecconi is a Diamondbacks bullpen that entered Saturday with an ERA of 6.46 since the All-Star Break, which is the worst ERA among tbr 30 MLB teams while the Reds are 13th in that span.

Despite playing at a notorious hitters park at home in Great American on Ballpark, the Teds are averaging more runs on the road than at home, ranking fourth among National League teams in runs per game on the road with just over five runs per game and are second in the National League in road batting average at .255.

With the Diamondbacks also a top 10 offense in batting average and these offenses going against a pair of pitchers that give up lots of contact, Sunday’s series finale will involve lots of runs.

The Play: Reds vs.Diamondbacks Over 9