Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, August 27

After a day chock full of quality starting pitching options for fantasy baseball, things are a bit dicier on Sunday. Sure, there are some top-tier names slated to take the mound — Luis Castillo, Aaron Nola — but the schedule isn’t nearly as deep, with nearly half of today’s pitchers falling in the “do not start” tier of our daily rankings. There’s still value to be found as we near the season’s final month, so read along for our full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, August 27

Pitchers to stream

Javier Assad, Chicago Cubs — Assad just keeps on chugging in the Cubs rotation, with another solid outing (two hits, 5.1 innings) against the Detroit Tigers last weekend lowering his ERA to 2.86 over four starts this month. His sinkers in, cutters away routine is keeping hitters off-balance (81st percentile in average exit velocity) and a matchup against the Pirates is nothing to be afraid of.

Zack Littell, Tampa Bay Rays — Littell doesn’t do anything flashy, but he keeps on getting starts behind that formidable Tampa Bay offense — and he keeps on churning through innings, with a 2.78 ERA and 0.971 WHIP over four starts since shifting into the Rays’ rotation. The righty fell victim to some very bad luck (a Nolan Jones pop-up that his defense played into a triple and then two inherited runners scoring in the sixth) en route to four runs allowed in 5.1 frames against the Rockies earlier this week, but he gets another dream matchup at home against a Yankees team that has baseball’s highest K rate against right-handers this month.

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics — Since getting rocked by the Red Sox in his first outing after the All-Star break, Blackburn has been sharp, posting a 2.10 ERA in 30 innings over his last five starts. He fired yet another quality start against the Royals earlier this week (six innings, two runs, six Ks) and now he gets to take on a White Sox team that’s been abysmal all year against right-handers. If Blackburn has his breaking stuff cooking once again, he has a good chance at six more solid frames and maybe even a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, August 27.