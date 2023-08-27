Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, August 27

Rise and shine, daily fantasy players. Sunday means a hefty main draw over at DraftKings DFS, but things get going early: This 11-game slate gets started at 1:35 p.m. ET with the Orioles and Rockies at Camden Yards. With so many options to choose from and not a ton of time before things get rolling, we’re here to help you narrow it down with three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, August 27

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Turner ($4,800)

Adam Duvall ($4,700)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,600)

Alex Verdugo ($4,400)

Reliever Caleb Ferguson will serve as the opener for the Dodgers today, but rookie righty Gavin Stone is expected to handle the bulk of the middle innings at Fenway Park — which could be very good news for this Boston offense that’s racked up 36 runs over its last four games. Stone has long been one of L.A.’s top pitching prospects, but he hasn’t looked like it in the Majors so far, with an ugly 14.40 ERA in three starts before being sent back down to Triple-A. Stone uses mostly a fastball and changeup, so he doesn’t have much of any platoon split — meaning righties like Turner (.913 OPS over his last 10) and Duvall (1.151) are solid plays. Verdugo has been scorching hot since getting out of Alex Cora’s doghouse, with homers in three straight games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

J.T. Realmuto ($5,000)

Nick Castellanos ($4,800)

Alec Bohm ($4,400)

Edmundo Sosa ($2,200)

The Phils have had it rolling at the plate of late, with a top-five team OPS overall and a top-10 mark against left-handed pitching over the last two weeks — including 19 runs across their first two games against the Cardinals this weekend. St. Louis will send lefty Drew Rom to the hill in Sunday’s finale for his second big-league start, and his first ... really did not go well: Rom got torched for eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and a whopping four walks in just 3.2 innings in a loss to the Pirates. (His 4.82 ERA at Triple-A isn’t much better.)

Both Bohm (three multi-hit games in his last six, .916 OPS against lefties this year) and Castellanos (.884 OPS in August, .891 against lefties this year) have been swinging a hot bat of late, and should thrive with the platoon advantage today. Sosa has been starting regularly against lefties of late, with an 1.108 OPS over his last 10 games and a .500 SLG against southpaws this season.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies

Adley Rutschman ($5,500)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,700)

Anthony Santander ($4,300)

Austin Hays ($4,000)

The O’s have scored five or more runs in seven of their last eight games, and they’re a good bet to make it eight of nine on Sunday against Rockies lefty Ty Blach. Blach’s 4.39 ERA may look fine enough, but it comes with an expected ERA of 6.69 that ranks among the league’s worst — and he’s given up 24 hits and eight walks in 19.2 innings so far this month. Mountcastle has crushed lefties all year (1.108 OPS) and has been red-hot of late, with a .564 SLG over his last 10. Hays (1.185 OPS) and Santander (seven hits over his last four games) have also been hitting well of late, while Rutschman has an OPS over .900 against southpaws.