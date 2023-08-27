Top fantasy baseball outfield waiver pickups for Week 23

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the outfield.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 23 outfield targets

Adam Duvall, OF, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 24.1%

Duvall had his early-season breakout cut short due to a broken wrist, then struggled a bit upon his return to the lineup this summer. He’s finally back in the swing of things, though, and the results have been something else: The outfielder popped a homer in three straight games in Boston’s series against the Houston Astros this past week, raising his OPS to a whopping 1.053 over his last 17 games. Duvall has long been an underrated source of pop — he has two 30-homer seasons to his name, after all — and with Jarren Duran on the IL and Alex Verdugo in and out of Alex Cora’s doghouse, he’s locked into playing time as the Red Sox fight for a playoff spot.

Everson Pereira, OF, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 2.2%

The Yankees’ 2023 season has officially been reduced to “let’s call up some guys and see what we have for next year” status, resulting in Pereira — MLB Pipeline’s No. 80 overall prospect — getting the call to the Show a few days ago. A ballyhooed signing out of Venezuela in 2017, the 22-year-old is the definition of tooled-up, flashing big-time potential at every level of the Minors ... but always having a hard time staying healthy. He finally checked that last box this season, resulting in a .300/.373/.548 line with 18 homers and 11 steals across 81 games between Double-A and Triple-A. Pereira has lightning-quick bat speed, and major athleticism, and while the hit tool remains a question mark — particularly, whether he’ll ever be able to handle Major League spin — the upside is immense if it clicks, and the Yankees have no reason not to give him a long runway over the next few weeks.

Akil Baddoo, OF, Detroit Tigers

Roster percentage: 0.4%

Speaking of big potential: Baddoo has flashed it on and off throughout his first two-plus years in the bigs, but has never been able to sustain it for long. He’s been heating up this summer, though:

Baddoo has raised his OPS by nearly 50 points in August, slashing .276/.333/.483 with three homers and two steals while leading off against righty pitching. He’ll still sit against most lefties, but the power/speed potential — plus counting stats from hitting in front of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter — give him sneaky upside.

D.J. Stewart, OF, New York Mets

Roster percentage: 1.1%

The Mets were forced to turn to Stewart almost by default after dealing away Tommy Pham and Mark Canha at the trade deadline, and to his credit, the 29-year-old journeyman has come through with five multi-hit games in his last 10 and five homers in the month of August. Statcast largely supports those numbers, too, as Stewart is hitting the ball harder and striking out less often than he ever has in his career. He’ll play every day against righties, and we know he’s got big-time power when he makes enough contact — you could do worse if you’re in need of a homer jolt.