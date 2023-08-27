Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 23

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the middle infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 23 middle infield targets

Luis Urias, 2B/3B/SS, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 5.7%

Boston’s Wheel of Second Basemen has now landed on Urias, the team’s only significant addition at this month’s trade deadline. The 26-year-old has been hot of late, with an .806 OPS and not one but two grand slams — including one against Gerrit Cole — in his first month with the Red Sox. He was terrible with the Brewers earlier this season — they pawned him off on Boston for a reason — but Urias looked like a young building block in 2021 and 2022, with a 111 OPS+, 39 homers and six steals over 269 games with Milwaukee. He’s more valuable in OBP leagues, but his ability to chip in with both power and speed — and his path to regular playing time on a contending team that’s been searching for answers at the keystone all year — makes him a sneaky pickup.

Noelvi Marte, SS, Cincinnati Reds

Roster percentage: 3.7%

The latest in the Reds’ seemingly endless parade of top infield prospects, Marte has been more or less an everyday player since Cincy called him up in the wake of Jonathan India’s injury setback. Marte allows Elly De La Cruz to shift to third and Matt McLain to man second in India’s absence, with Spencer Steer playing first with Joey Votto on the IL, and that figures to be the arrangement for the foreseeable future — giving Marte a real path to consistent at-bats in a solid lineup with a great home park for hitters. The 21-year-old’s swing decisions need some work, but he’s MLB Pipeline’s No. 24 prospect for a reason — namely, huge raw power and athleticism that make him a legit 20/20 threat if it all clicks. (Marte has already swiped three bags in his first five starts.) You won’t find much higher upside than that on the waiver wire this time of year.

Dylan Moore, 2B/SS/OF, Seattle Mariners

Roster percentage: 0.8%

It wasn’t too long ago that Moore looked like a fantasy sleeper after posting an .855 OPS with eight homers and 12 steals across just 38 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. It’s been a roller coaster ride since then, but Moore has been an integral part of Seattle’s recent hot streak, playing all over the diamond with an 1.222 OPS across 43 plate appearances over the last two weeks. He now has seven homers and three steals in just 38 games this season, and while there’s always a risk of his average tanking again, few guys offer this sort of power/speed upside when they’re right.

Elvis Andrus, 2B/SS, Chicago White Sox

Roster percentage: 3.9%

Andrus was a second-half fantasy dynamo last season, and it looks like the veteran could be at it again this year: After another homer Thursday, he’s now hitting .352/.361/.578 with three homers and five steals across his last 72 plate appearances dating back to Aug. 4, leading off just about every day for a White Sox team that isn’t exactly overflowing with better options. Andrus is locked into playing time, and we’ve seen the sort of damage he can do when he gets hot — he posted an .814 OPS with eight homers and 10 steals in the month of September after being acquired by Chicago late last summer.