Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 23

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the corner infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 23 corner infield targets

Jake Cave, 1B/OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Roster percentage: 0.4%

Cave has found himself starting regularly at both first base and left field against right-handed pitching of late, as the Phillies look to keep Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper’s bats in the lineup while masking their defensive liabilities. And the former Yankee and Twin is answering the call in a big way, with four homers and a .351/.375/.730 slash line over his last 15 games (10 starts). He’s shown the ability to mash righties before, and this Phillies lineup is a great place to accrue counting stats — he’s driven in eight runs and scored seven over that span. Philly doesn’t have too many better options right now, so Cave could be a sneaky value over the final weeks.

Josh Rojas, 2B/3B, Seattle Mariners

Roster percentage: 7.4%

At the time, most Seattle fans couldn’t believe their team would seemingly punt on the Wild Card chase by shipping closer Paul Sewald to the D-backs for a package including Rojas and outfielder Dominic Canzone. One 16-5 August later, and the script has totally flipped — and Rojas has been a big reason why. The infielder has finally filled the Mariners’ gaping hole at second base, slashing .294/.333/.451 with three steals and two homers since coming to the Pacific Northwest. Rojas will never provide a ton of power, but he’s been a reliable source of average and steals for several years now, and his position at or near the top of the team’s lineup against righties will result in plenty of runs scored.

Nolan Schanuel, 1B, Los Angeles Angels

Roster percentage: 5.3%

Amid an unceasing string of injuries, L.A. called up Schanuel to the Majors several weeks after drafting him 11th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. It smacked of desperation at the time — while Schanuel was thought of as possibly the most MLB-ready bat in his class, and he made mince-meat of low Minors pitching, he’d yet to have a single at-bat above Double-A — but the rookie has looked like he belongs in the Show so far. He’s hit .368 over his first week-plus, even drawing leadoff assignments against righties while showing the same innate feel for barreling the baseball that had him rocketing up draft boards earlier this summer. With the Angels’ season circling the drain, they have no reason not to keep starting Schanuel to give him as many reps as possible, and he could be a plus source of average and runs scored down the stretch.

Osleivis Basabe, 3B/SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 2.8%

With Wander Franco’s future very much in doubt, the rookie Basabe has become an everyday player for the Rays of late, slashing .333/.385/.500 over his first 10 games in the Majors. He’s not the most imposing figure, but Basabe is a burner on the bases and doesn’t have much of a platoon split — meaning he’ll draw starts against both lefties and righties in a Tampa lineup that’s still capable of its fair share of crooked numbers. Don’t expect much of any power here, but the 22-year-old — Tampa’s No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, after slashing .296/.351/.426 with 16 steals at Triple-A — could contribute just about everywhere else.