Top fantasy baseball catcher waiver pickups for Week 23

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. First up: catcher.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 23 catcher targets

Shea Langeliers, C, Oakland Athletics

Roster percentage: 3.8%

One of the centerpieces of the deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, Langeliers has become a bit of a forgotten man this season, what with fellow top catching prospect Tyler Soderstrom’s promotion and Oakland being terrible and all. But Soderstrom is now back down at Triple-A, and Langeliers has caught fire of late: The righty has popped four homers just in the last week, raising his OPS from .629 all the way to .663 with a scorching August. The former top-10 pick will always be an average liability, but if you’re looking for cheap power, look no further: Langeliers packs a punch, with a swing geared to do damage in the air (73rd-percentile barrel rate).

Elias Diaz, C, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 34.4%

Diaz was a hot commodity on the waiver wire thanks to a torrid start this spring — culminating in his first career All-Star appearance — only for his ownership rate to steadily diminish amid a midsummer swoon. Diaz has always been a streaky player (heck, he’s a Rockie, after all), and his arrow has started pointing up again of late: The 32-year-old has three multi-hit games in his last six starts, with two homers, eight RBI and even a steal thrown in for good measure. Colorado has been on the road over the past week, but they’re set to kick off another homestand starting on Monday night, where Diaz and his .827 home OPS will have a chance to stay hot and continue to rack up hits and counting stats.

Christian Bethancourt, C/1B, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 2.4%

Tampa’s decision to DFA Francisco Mejia figures to open up far more starts for Bethancourt behind the plate. The hard-swinging righty was mired in months-long slump, but he’s started to come out of it lately, with a .790 OPS for the month of August and a .360/.393/.520 slash line over his last 10 games. Bethancourt is an extremely free swinger, so he’s always likely to be a drain on your batting average — but so are 95% of catcher-eligible players. At least Bethancourt comes with some major raw pop, and his five-homer April showed us the upside when he does get hot: