When is the next AEW pay-per-view after All In 2023?

AEW has set up shop in London today with All In from Wembley Stadium now underway. While this spectacle with 80,000+ fans in attendance should be memorable, it’s not too early to look at the next time AEW will be on pay-per-view.

Well, you won’t have to wait long as AEW’s next pay-per-view will be All Out, coming live a week from now on Sunday, September 3 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. It was initially speculated that this year’s All Out wouldn’t take place with the company running All In from the United Kingdom. However, they decided interestingly enough to hold both events in back-to-back weeks.

This will be the fifth All Out ppv to take place as it has become a Labor Day weekend staple for the company. This is also the fourth time that it will be held in the Chicago area as the Windy City has been the go-to destination for the show. This is the first one to be held at the United Center as the previous three were held at Now Arena in the suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL. Last year’s show saw CM Punk defeat Jon Moxley to recapture the AEW World Championship in the main event and a returning MJF winning the Casino ladder match. However, the show now lives in infamy for what happened afterwards, beginning with Punk’s tirade in the post-show media scrum and carrying over to the brawl involving Punk, the Elite, and now former AEW producer Ace Steel.

Just a few matches have been announced already for All Out 2023 as most of the card will obviously hinge on the results from All In. Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS title, and Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs are the three matches that have been announced so far.