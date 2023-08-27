AEW will return to pay-per-view today with All In coming live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show is set to begin at noon ET with the main show beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report ($50).

All In will mark AEW’s first ever show in the United Kingdom and it will be the first wrestling event to take place at the new Wembley Stadium. With over 80,000 tickets already distributed, this is being billed as the biggest as the biggest show in company history.

How to watch All In 2023

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET (‘Zero Hour’ pre-show begins at noon ET)

Live stream: Forbidden Door will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for on All In 2023

All In will be headlined by friendly rivals MJF and Adam Cole bookending the show, teaming to face Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the pre-show before facing each other for MJF’s AEW World Championship in the main event. The two have been tied at the hip since June, where they wrestled each other to a 30-minute time limit draw on an episode of Dynamite. Shortly afterwards, they were paired together in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament and made it all the way to the finals. The two forged a bond throughout the tournament and afterwards, the champ granted Cole a title match for All In. Even with their friendship, there has still been a vibe that one will inevitably turn on the other. We’ll see if that shoe will drop today.

While MJF will defend the AEW World Championship in the main event, the show will also feature CM Punk defending the “Real” World Championship against longtime rival Samoa Joe. If you recall last year, Punk was forced to relinquish the AEW World title due to injury (and the All Out incident), meaning he was never beaten for the belt. So when he returned to the company this summer, he unveiled an AEW world title belt with an X spray painted across it and declared himself the “real” world champion. In the semifinals of this year’s Owen Hart Cup, Punk defeated Samoa Joe for the first time in his career and that prompted Joe to challenge Punk for a match at All In. We’ll see which one of these wrestling legends walks out of London with the “real” world title belt.

The Elite will also have a heavy presence on the show, mainly with the Young Bucks challenging FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This will be the rubber match between these two top tag teams in the company as FTR won their first matchup at Full Gear 2020 before the Bucks got their win in April of 2022. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page will team with Kota Ibushi to face Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold and Konsuke Takeshita in trios action.

All In will also feature AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending her title in a four-way match while the House of Black will defend the AEW trios title against the Acclaimed and Bill Gunn. This show will also feature a Stadium Stampede match as well as a tag team coffin match.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

“Real” World Championship - CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s World Championship - Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker

AEW World Tag Team Championship - FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW World Trios Championship - House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed and “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn

ROH World Tag Team Championship^ - Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole

FTW Championship^ - Jack Perry (c) vs. Hook

The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold

Eddie Kingston, Best Friends, and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club/Santa and Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland (Coffin match)

*Card subject to change

^Taking place on Zero Hour pre-show