Fantasy football sleepers: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren is back as the backup running back on the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over why Jaylen Warren is a strong sleeper pick in fantasy football.

By Teddy Ricketson
Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren (30) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on August 24th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers went undefeated in the preseason, and their starters deserve a lot of credit. Quarterback Kenny Pickett led a scoring drive every time he took the field, but he wasn’t the only player people were talking about. While still behind Najee Harris on the running back depth chart, second-year RB Jaylen Warren impressed in the preseason.

Warren had only six carries but had 89 yards and two touchdowns. His preseason was highlighted by a 62-yard score against the Buffalo Bills in his second preseason game. Warren then scored an 8-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren is currently being drafted as the RB47 in half-PPR scoring formats. While his play in the preseason is impressive, he takes a hit for being Harris’ backup. If anything, the preseason should help Warren get more playing time. Harris can’t be considered a three-down back, and we could see Warren getting six to eight carries a game, if not more. He won’t start the season with even flex appeal, but he has a lot of upside over the length of the regular season.

