Fantasy football sleepers: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers went undefeated in the preseason, and their starters deserve a lot of credit. Quarterback Kenny Pickett led a scoring drive every time he took the field, but he wasn’t the only player people were talking about. While still behind Najee Harris on the running back depth chart, second-year RB Jaylen Warren impressed in the preseason.

Warren had only six carries but had 89 yards and two touchdowns. His preseason was highlighted by a 62-yard score against the Buffalo Bills in his second preseason game. Warren then scored an 8-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren is currently being drafted as the RB47 in half-PPR scoring formats. While his play in the preseason is impressive, he takes a hit for being Harris’ backup. If anything, the preseason should help Warren get more playing time. Harris can’t be considered a three-down back, and we could see Warren getting six to eight carries a game, if not more. He won’t start the season with even flex appeal, but he has a lot of upside over the length of the regular season.