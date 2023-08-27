Fantasy football sleepers: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Jeff Wilson Jr. has shown flashes of his ability throughout his career. He is a reliable pass-catcher and is an elusive runner. Despite this, he hasn’t secured a starting running back spot and is consistently stuck in committees. Wilson Jr. is expected to be playing alongside veteran Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane, with the possibility of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed also in the mix if they survive roster cutdown day for the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson Jr. didn’t play in any of the team’s preseason games. This could be because the team doesn’t feel that the 26-year-old needs to play in the preseason games, or it could mean that he is either dealing with an injury or on the trade block.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins

Wilson Jr. is currently being drafted as the RB55 between New Orleans Saints rookie Kendre Miller and Kansas City RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. We saw his potential once Miami acquired him. He finished as the RB10 and the RB6 in half-PPR scoring in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. After that, though, Wilson Jr. didn’t finish any higher than RB24 in Week 16. Still, that is a solid value for a guy you don’t have to use a high draft pick on.

Wilson currently holds more risk to draft with his uncertain status. If your fantasy draft is right before the start of the season, you have more time to read reports on how the team views his role. Mostert has looked solid, but you have to think that Wilson Jr. is still going to be looked on to be the third-down, pass-catching back in the offense. He will have more value in a half-PPR or PPR league, and you should leave him on waivers in standard-scoring leagues.