Fantasy football sleepers: Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to continue the success they started last year with a 9-8 record and an AFC South title. The team has a good running back in Travis Etienne Jr. but elected to use a third-round pick in this year’s draft on Tank Bigsby. It was assumed he would just be a depth chart addition, but Bigsby is making a strong case to be the RB2 and eat into some of Etienne’s workload.

Through the team’s first two preseason games, Bigsby combined for 24 carries for 122 yards. He brought in his lone target, which went for a two-yard loss. Bigsby had six carries for 37 yards in the final preseason game.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bigsby is tough to gauge because he is a rookie. The only first-year running backs we hear about in fantasy are Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, both toward the top of draft boards. The difference for Bigsby is that he is a backup, but head coach Doug Pederson has been nothing but impressed and positive about Bigsby.

Etienne has an ADP (average draft position) of RB11 in half-PPR leagues. Bigsby is being drafted as the RB46 behind Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert and ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers backup RB Jaylen Warren. Bigsby has been just as productive in the preseason and hasn’t looked like a rookie. Sure, he will play behind Etienne when the starter is healthy, but he is worth a roster spot.