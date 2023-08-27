Fantasy football sleepers: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

The Washington Commanders have a lot of hope this year despite an uphill battle. They will have a tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Still, they hope QB Sam Howell and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy can keep them competitive. One thing that Bieniemy needs to figure out is who his starting running back will be.

Antonio Gibson was expected to be the three-down back last season, with everyone convinced his talent would keep him atop the depth chart. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. ended up cutting into his workload, and now there has been an offseason of Gibson talking about enjoying lining up out wide.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

Gibson played in 15 games last year and had 149 carries for 546 yards and three touchdowns. At the very least, he is looking at a split backfield with Robinson. There is still an opportunity for value here. Gibson is being drafted as the RB33, with Robinson right on his heels at RB35. I don’t think you should bank on having Gibson as your main running back, but an eight-round pick isn’t bad for someone who is likely to get upwards of 150 carries and some creative looks in a Bieniemy offense.