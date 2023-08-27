Showdown DFS picks for Texans vs. Saints on MNF in Week 3 of NFL preseason

The NFL preseason is finally coming to an end this week with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints wrapping the preseason schedule up. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome and will air on FOX.

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Jake Haener, QB, New Orleans Saints — $11,400

Haener will have the most snaps for the Saints in this game. Expect Jameis Winston to play a few series’ before Haener takes over. He’s in his third professional game now and he should improve from what has already been rising preseason from him. The more reps he’s gotten, the more he’s improved. I think we see him take off in this matchup to finish the preseason with a strong showing. The Texans had major struggles against quarterbacks in their last matchup as Skylar Thompson threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans — $11,400

Dell has shined throughout training camp and the preseason. He’s the name that has been talked about after every practice and preseason game. Many viewed him as a step where they got him and it looks like that will be the case. Stroud has taken steps forward in both games with the Texans and I expect another one in this matchup. Dell should be a big part of the success today.

Value Plays

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans — $7,600

Taking kickers with no backup is the way to go for Showdown DFS in the preseason. Fairbairn has made field goals The Texans had two kickers on their roster through most of training camp, but cut Jake Bates after their first game. Fairbairn will be the only kicker available today and I expect at least 1-2 field goal attempts and multiple extra point opportunities as well.

Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints — $7,600

Miller looked fine after returning from an injury he suffered in their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 10 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. He may not play many series’ again, but you can expect him to have success with the number ones that he has been playing with. I expect Miller to be on the field for the first few series’ with Jameis Winston and find himself in the end zone at least once.