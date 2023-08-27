Wide receiver sleepers to consider drafting in fantasy football after NFL preseason

We’re done with the NFL preseason and that’s usually when fantasy football drafts start up. If you’re drafting this week or over Labor Day weekend, you’re going to want to do plenty of research. In terms of wide receivers, when it comes to sleepers it’s all about opportunity. The more targets and snaps in a strong offense, the better the wideout sleeper will be. Here we’ll take a look at some WRs who should outperform their ADP in 2023.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Alright, back to more traditional sleepers. QB Sam Howell looked good during preseason and that was really the big question mark for Washington. If Howell is legit, the Commanders passing attack could make a big improvement in 2023. Terry McLaurin is already dealing with an injury and is uncertain for Week 1. That would thrust Dotson into the WR1 role in the short-term. Even with McLaurin healthy, Dotson should get plenty of targets and could develop into more of a No. 1 option. Had Dotson played every game in his rookie season, he likely would have finished with around 1,000 yards and double-digit TDs. That was with mostly bad QB play. If Howell elevates the passing game at all, Dotson is an easy breakout candidate.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Flowers may have been the player who helped their fantasy stock the most during preseason. He caught a few passes along with a TD in the Ravens’ loss to the Commanders. Flowers has a ton of speed and should cause a lot of chaos when he gets into space. TE Mark Andrews should still be the top option for Lamar Jackson. But if anyone is going to lead the WR group, Flowers is the best bet. This could be the most talented group of receivers Jackson has had in his career. It feels like Flowers is going way too late for a player who should be the WR1 for his team. At WR47, Flowers is a great sleeper if you think Baltimore’s passing game will see a resurgence.

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

The Broncos can’t catch a break in the WR room. Tim Patrick is done for a second straight season. Jerry Jeudy is going to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. Courtland Sutton shifts to the No. 1 WR role with Jeudy out. Mims could also turn into Russell Wilson’s top target in the short-term. At the very least Mims will be the WR who should stretch the field and make big plays. He was a walking highlight reel at Oklahoma last season. Head coach Sean Payton should help the Broncos improve on offense. Mims is another lottery ticket going just inside the top-250 in PPR drafts.

John Metchie III, Houston Texans

The Texans are going to be bad. All that means is a lot of games playing from behind and a lot of CJ Stroud slinging the rock. It’s unclear who will be the No. 1 WR for Houston. Nico Collins is being drafted first among Texans wideouts. After that, Robert Woods and Noah Brown are the supposed second and third options. Metchie III beat leukemia after sitting out all last season. He was a big-time prospect out of Alabama, going in the second round in 2022. It wouldn’t take a lot for Metchie to beat out Brown and Woods for the WR2 spot. Fellow rookie Tank Dell also feels like a decent late-round sleeper.