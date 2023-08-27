Running back sleepers to consider drafting in fantasy football after NFL preseason

The preseason is just about wrapped up and the next week and a half will be dedicated to fantasy football drafts. Now that we’ve gotten some insight into how teams will use their running backs, we can look at some sleepers heading into drafts. Below are some RB sleepers to consider following the preseason.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Walker had a strong rookie season, going for over 1,000 rushing yards and nine TDs in 15 games (11 starts). He recorded 228 carries and 27 receptions but really didn’t start to get a lot of touches until mid-October. Keeping that in mind, a full season as the starter could result in Walker going for around 1,500 total yards and double-digit TDs. Walker is being drafted as the RB17 in PPR formats and around the late third, early fourth round in 12-team leagues. If you’re looking to wait on RB and find a potential RB1 after a few rounds, Walker makes a lot of sense. Oh yeah, plus the Seahawks offense is pretty loaded up, which should force defenses to key on the passing game.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs aren’t expected to be any good at being a football team in 2023. Baker Mayfield is going to start at QB and has a career passer rating of 86.5. So we should expect Tampa Bay to run the ball plenty with White, who could lead the backfield with Leonard Fournette out of town. He accounted for 262 touches last season. Most of those should go to White, who was a serviceable FLEX in PPR formats with 50 receptions for 290 yards and two TDs last season. White is being drafted as a fringe top-25 RB in PPR formats. He has plenty of potential to finish higher than that slot with another 100-150 touches this season.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Dillon regressed a bit in 2022 after appearing poised for a breakout. Entering a contract year, the full-blown breakout may be coming in 2023. Aaron Jones and Dillon should split the backfield again but we could see the Packers employ Dillon more given Jones is 28 and has a lot of miles on his legs. Dillon at the very least should see more of the goal line carries and could reach double-digit TDs for the first time in his career. Dillon is being drafted just outside the top-30 RBs and has some potential to finish inside the top-20 if he can overtake the backfield from Jones.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier may be the first rookie to rush for 1,000 yards and then have nobody talking about him going into Year 2. Sure, the Falcons spent a high pick on Bijan Robinson. And the Texas back should be as advertised and lead the backfield. But we also know the Falcons are going to run the ball a ton given the QB play and what we saw from Art Smith in 2022. Atlanta finished first in rushing attempts and third in rushing yards per game last season. Robinson should see anywhere from 250-300 touches. That could still leave Allgeier with enough work to be fantasy relevant. Plus, Allgeier is a high-end handcuff. It also isn’t crazy to think the rookie Robinson could go through some woes his first year. Allgeier is being taken as the RB48 and just outside the top-150 overall. There’s a path to Allgeier being an OK FLEX option in PPR in deeper formats.