How will touches be divided for Commanders RBs in fantasy football?

Alabama product Brian Robinson returns this season as the Washington Commanders lead running back. However, he’ll once again be sharing the workload with Antonio Gibson, and neither player is expected to have an especially high ceiling in fantasy football. It doesn’t look like there’s much relief elsewhere on the depth chart either, other than a potential touchdown thief in rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr., who could supplant Robison’s disappointing work inside the 10 last season.

Commanders RB depth chart

Early-down back: Brian Robinson

Third-down back: Antonio Gibson

Goal-line back: Brian Robinson or Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Change-of-pace back: Jaret Patterson

What has preseason usage told us about Commanders backfield?

Robinson and Gibson have both seen meaningful playing time for the Commanders in the preseason, as meaningful as it gets this time of year. And, so far, it’s looking about how you would expect, with Robinson in line for early down work and Gibson in for third downs and pass-catching duties.

The most interesting running back on the roster in the preseason has been Rodriguez Jr. A sixth-round pick this year, the only skill player drafted by Washington in 2023, he’s been seeing a decent-sized workload and hinting at a future as their goal-line back, maybe more if Robinson disappoints.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

The most telling thing about Washington’s backfield right now is the rumor that the team is interested in signing Kareem Hunt. Gibson’s the closest thing the team has to a true playmaker—read, non-grinder type—and while he’s a capable overall player, he’s not exactly scaring defenders.

Robinson wasn’t bad last season, hitting 3.9 yards per carry and toting the ball 205 times in just 11 games, after recovering from a gunshot wound. Where he was a bit of a disappointment was in the touchdown department, scoring just twice, and not offering much of anything as a pass catcher. That’s going to limit his fantasy appeal. And don’t be surprised if Rodriguez Jr. sees more work at the goal line or in short-yardage situations—Robinson had 14 carries inside the 10 last year, and just two touchdowns to show for it.