How will touches be divided for Patriots RBs in fantasy football?

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their running back depth chart in August, signing free agent Ezekiel Elliott. He joins a backfield that was expected to be dominated by Rhamondre Stevenson this year. And while the incumbent should still be the Patriots’ primary back, it’s likely that he’ll be sharing some time on early downs with Elliott, not to mention short-yardage and goal-line work.

Patriots RB depth chart

Early-down back: Ezekiel Elliott or Rhamondre Stevenson

Third-down back: Rhamondre Stevenson or Ty Montgomery

Goal-line back: Ezekiel Elliott

Change-of-pace back: Ty Montgomery or J.J. Taylor

What has preseason usage told us about Patriots backfield?

Stevenson’s had a good preseason in limited work—New England hasn’t given their starters a ton of snaps through exhibition play. Instead, we’ve seen a healthy mix of Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor, fighting for a spot at the back of the depth chart. Elliott signed just before the team’s second preseason game; he was not active in that one.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

Stevenson should have an edge in overall touches. Splitting work with Damien Harris last season, he led the team with 210 carries, 1,040 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 69 passes on 88 targets for 421 yards and a touchdown. Harris had 106 carries, though he battled injuries throughout the year. Stevenson may not see as much work running the ball this season with Elliott getting more work on early downs, but he should still see a similar volume in the passing game.