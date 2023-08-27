How will touches be divided for Jets RBs in fantasy football?

Deciphering the New York Jets’ running back depth chart with the 2023 NFL regular season right around the corner takes a master cryptologist. The team landed free agent prize Dalvin Cook in August, and he’ll probably see the lion’s share of the workload to start the season while Breece Hall gets back up to speed from his ACL tear last season if he’s back to full speed this season.

It could be frustrating from a fantasy perspective, but for the Jets, their backfield is an embarrassment of riches.

Jets RB depth chart

Early-down back: Dalvin Cook or Breece Hall

Third-down back: Michael Carter or Hall

Goal-line back: Hall or Carter

Change-of-pace back: Zonovan Knight

What has preseason usage told us about Jets backfield?

We really haven’t seen much from these guys in the preseason. Instead, the spotlight has been focused on the bottom half of the depth chart. The standout so far has been Israel Abanikanda who had 83 yards and a touchdown in the Jets’ first two preseason games. But an injury ahead of New York’s exhibition finale will leave him sidelined. With Abanikanda, Knight, and Travis Dye, the Jets have an intriguing mix of players competing for a few breadcrumbs this season.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

Carter saw the bulk of the rushing work last season with Hall’s injury, leading the team with 114 rushing attempts. To start this season, it looks like Cook should have the most touches while Hall gets back up to speed. But once Hall’s ready to play, don’t be surprised if he and Cook are seeing equal time.

While Cook and Hall won’t leave a ton of work for Carter, he should still get opportunities on third downs and in short-yardage situations.