How will touches be divided for Dolphins RBs in fantasy football?

The Miami Dolphins used a running-back-by-committee in 2022 and will likely use that approach again in 2023. They missed out on the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes, and unless they make a move for Jonathan Taylor, this is what they have. The Dolphins finished 31st in rushing attempts in 2022 and 25th in rushing. The team took Devin Achane out of Texas A&M in the third round of the draft to bolster the backfield. If they can’t get more out of the running game this season, the team's ceiling could be limited again.

Dolphins RB depth chart

Early-down back: Jeff Wilson Jr.

Third-down back: Raheem Mostert or Devon Achane

Goal-line back: Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson Jr.

Change-of-pace back: Mostert

What has preseason usage told us about Dolphins backfield?

Outside of Wilson Jr., all four backs have seen carries during the preseason. There seemed to be a competition for RB4 between Miles Gaskin and Ahmed, but a 131-yard performance from the latter last week may have helped him secure that spot. They will need him to start the season because Achane is week to week right now with a shoulder injury. Mostert has seen limited action, but he is RB1, so there was really no need for him to play and risk injury.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

Mostert ran 181 times for 891 yards last season and caught 31 passes for 202 yards. If he can handle the load, he will get a similar amount this season. However, if Achane is able to come in and make an immediate impact if he’s healthy, he could cut into some of those touches. Those two are the most viable options in fantasy this season. Wilson JR. and Ahmed won’t likely get the amount of touches to make them a viable RB2 option. There would be options on the waiver wire, but that’s it for now.