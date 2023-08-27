How will touches be divided for Jaguars RBs in fantasy football?

The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked 17th in rushing attempts last season and 14th in rushing yards. Running back Travis Etienne was healthy last season after missing his enter rookie season with a Lisfranc injury. They drafted Tank Bigsby to be RB2 and provide some stability behind Etienne. The Jags won their division and a playoff game last season. The hope is that they can take the next step and become a contender in the AFC, but that will require their running game to take another step forward as well.

Jaguars RB depth chart

Early-down back: Travis Etienne

Third-down back: Travis Etienne or Tank Bigsby

Goal-line back: Tank Bigsby

Change-of-pace back: Tank Bigsby or JaMychal Hasty

What has preseason usage told us about Jaguars backfield?

Etienne carried the ball five times during the first game of the preseason against the Cowboys. Bigby and D’Ernest Johnson have gotten the bulk of the carries. Hasty has seen limited touches, but he should be safe. It’s clear though, that Bigsby is RB.2 in Jacksonville. He will get his fair touch of carries based off his preseason performances.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

Etienne carried the ball 220 times last year and caught 35 passes. You can expect a similar workload from him this year, if not more. This will be year two for him on the field, so the Jags will probably want to see if he can handle more. Bigsby will get his fair share but won’t cut into Etienne’s workload unless he is just exceptional, and they have no choice but to put him on the field. Johnson or Hasty will get what’s left.