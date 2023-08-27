How will touches be divided for Falcons’ RBs in fantasy football?

The Atlanta Falcons boast one of the more intriguing running back rosters in the NFL with a trio of worthy starters in the backfield. First-round pick Bijan Robinson arguably headlines the list, but Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson bring a bevy of experience not just in general, but also within the Falcons’ offensive system.

Below is how the Falcons’ running back depth chart is shaping out, and what it will mean for your respective fantasy football seasons.

Falcons RB depth chart

Early-down back: Bijan Robinson

Third-down back: Bijan Robinson

Goal-line back: Bijan Robinson

Change-of-pace back: Tyler Allgeier

What has preseason usage told us about Falcons' backfield?

Robinson has only played in one preseason game so far, logging four carries for 20 yards in Week 2 versus the Bengals. Of that production, he ripped off a 12-yard gain on his very first carry of the night, which further justifies his upside over Allgeier and Patterson. Patterson has yet to play a single snap in the preseason, but at 31 years old it could be a strategic move to keep him fresh for the regular season.

While Algeier has had just one carry so far in the preseason, Godwin Igwebuike has led the team in rushing attempts with 27 touches across two preseason contests. He rushed for 70 yards in Week 1 and 61 yards in Week 2, with an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

Robinson has been slotted in as the RB3 in the Falcons’ latest unofficial depth chart, but that move may be emblematic of a rookie having to “earn their touches.” Make no mistake, Robinson should be the RB1 in Atlanta while averaging at least double-digit carries this season. In 2022, Allgeier logged the most rushing attempts (210) followed by Patterson (144), which could be a precursor to Allgeier being the RB2 for the Falcons.

Both averaged double-digit carries per game last season, but Patterson’s age will likely regulate him to a third spot in the pecking order. His size should give him consideration as a potential goal-line back as well.