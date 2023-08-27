How will touches be divided for Eagles’ RBs in fantasy football?

The Philadelphia Eagles ranked in the top five last season in rushing attempts per game, which highlights how Nick Sirianni’s squad values an efficient ground game. As the reigning NFC Champions look toward 2023, the running back room will welcome a handful of new faces to the backfield. We’re breaking down how the Eagles could divide the touches and what it means for your fantasy football season.

Eagles RB depth chart

Early-down back: D’Andre Swift

Third-down back: D’Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny

Goal-line back: D’Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny

Change-of-pace back: Kenneth Gainwell

What has preseason usage told us about Eagles backfield?

Swift has only played in one preseason game so far, logging two carries for 24 yards in Philadelphia’s 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He did rip off a gain of 22 yards, and his limited playing time could speak to his grasp on the RB1 duties with the Eagles. If Swift does not suit up for Philadelphia’s preseason finale it should be viewed as a precursor to his placement atop the depth chart.

Penny finished with the most carries (9 attempts for 34 yards) in the Eagles preseason opener while splitting two attempts each with Gainwell in Philadelphia’s second preseason matchup. Penny finished with 18 rushing yards compared to six rushing yards for Gainwell, but their volume of carries speaks to how the Eagles will likely lean on the tandem equally to back up Swift.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

The Eagles finished with the third-most rushing attempts per game (32.0) last season, so the ground game should remain a focal point of their offense. That being said, Philadelphia could implement a by-committee approach given Swift’s and Penny’s injury histories. Swift averaged 7.1 attempts per game last season, though I expect that number to be a bit higher given that he was limited by injuries in 2022. Penny averaged 11.4 attempts per game and could maintain that same volume, especially with goal-line touches.

Gainwell averaged just 3.1 attempts per game last season, but given his upside as a true change-of-pace back I foresee that number ticking up just slightly. Still, the expectation is that he’ll remain the RB3 when it comes to the pecking order.