Who won the TOUR Championship last year?

The 2023 TOUR Championship heads to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia this week. The top 30 golfers in FedExCup standings will compete for an $18 million prize. This marks the final of three PGA TOUR FedExCup playoff events, and will run from Thursday, August 24 through Sunday, August 27. Scottie Scheffler enters as the top points earner for the second year in a row and will start the tournament at -10.

Scheffler is the favorite to win this year, set at +140 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy follows at +330.

TOUR Championship winners

Who won last year?

Rory McIlroy took home the 2022 TOUR Championship, besting Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler by a single stroke. He began the tournament at -4, as did Im. Scheffler began the tournament at -10, as he does again this year. McIlroy has something of a better advantage in 2023, starting out at -7 after two strong finishes in the first FedExCup events.

Past winners

McIlroy also won in 2019. Dustin Johnson followed in 2020, and is not eligible to compete this year because of his LIV affiliation. Patrick Cantlay won in 2021. Both Johnson and Cantlay started the tournament at -10, the best starting score available, while McIlroy won at -5 or worse both times.