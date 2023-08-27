How much will the winner of the TOUR Championship receive in 2023?

The 2023 TOUR Championship is taking place in East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia this week. The field of 30 golfers is determined by FedExCup standings, and each golfer started Thursday with a certain number of strokes next to their name that depended on their FedExUp ranking. Scottie Scheffler, the top points earner of the year, began the tournament at -10.

This advantage is important because it factors in a golfer’s performance over the entire season rather than letting the 72 holes in Atlanta decide who wins. So why is it important that this format is different from other tournaments? The first prize for the TOUR Championship is a whopping $18 million, far above any other purse available in the sport.

The runner-up receives $6.5 million, so if it comes down to a playoff, one hole could be worth $11.5 million. The third place finisher takes home $5 million. Everyone who qualifies for the TOUR Championship receives an automatic 2024 exemption to all full-field events, as well as THE PLAYERS Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the final prize money breakdown for the 2023 TOUR Championship.