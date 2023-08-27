 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the TOUR Championship receive in 2023?

We take a look at the purse and winner's share for the TOUR Championship, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
TOUR Championship - Final Round Photo by Rankin White/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2023 TOUR Championship is taking place in East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia this week. The field of 30 golfers is determined by FedExCup standings, and each golfer started Thursday with a certain number of strokes next to their name that depended on their FedExUp ranking. Scottie Scheffler, the top points earner of the year, began the tournament at -10.

This advantage is important because it factors in a golfer’s performance over the entire season rather than letting the 72 holes in Atlanta decide who wins. So why is it important that this format is different from other tournaments? The first prize for the TOUR Championship is a whopping $18 million, far above any other purse available in the sport.

The runner-up receives $6.5 million, so if it comes down to a playoff, one hole could be worth $11.5 million. The third place finisher takes home $5 million. Everyone who qualifies for the TOUR Championship receives an automatic 2024 exemption to all full-field events, as well as THE PLAYERS Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the final prize money breakdown for the 2023 TOUR Championship.

2023 TOUR Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $75,000,000
1st $18,000,000
2nd $6,500,000
3rd $5,000,000
4th $4,000,000
5th $3,000,000
6th $2,500,000
7th $2,000,000
8th $1,500,000
9th $1,250,000
10th $1,000,000
11th $950,000
12th $900,000
13th $850,000
14th $800,000
15th $760,000
16th $720,000
17th $700,000
18th $680,000
19th $660,000
20th $640,000
21st $620,000
22nd $600,000
23rd $580,000
24th $565,000
25th $550,000
26th $540,000
27th $530,000
28th $520,000
29th $510,000
30th $500,000

