How to watch NASCAR qualifying for the Clean Harbors 175 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR is headed back to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time in nearly 15 years. The Truck Series is running the second race of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon, marking the first truck race at the track since 2009.

The Clean Harbors 175 is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. Earlier on Sunday, the trucks will run qualifying on FS2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying or the race, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1 and FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the events.

Qualifying gets started at 11:30 a.m. ET and should wrap up before 12:30 p.m. The field will each run a single lap with the fastest driver claiming the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup sorted based on qualifying time.

Ty Majeski heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +400 and Corey Heim is +450. Majeski won the first playoff race in Indianapolis, which advances him to the round of 8.

How to watch qualifying for the Clean Harbors 175

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list