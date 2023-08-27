 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for the Clean Harbors 175 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Clean Harbors 175 qualifying on DAY at the Milwaukee Mile via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of race action during the NASCAR Busch Series AT&amp;T 250 at the Milwaukee Mile on June 23, 2007 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed back to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time in nearly 15 years. The Truck Series is running the second race of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon, marking the first truck race at the track since 2009.

The Clean Harbors 175 is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. Earlier on Sunday, the trucks will run qualifying on FS2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying or the race, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1 and FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the events.

Qualifying gets started at 11:30 a.m. ET and should wrap up before 12:30 p.m. The field will each run a single lap with the fastest driver claiming the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup sorted based on qualifying time.

Ty Majeski heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +400 and Corey Heim is +450. Majeski won the first playoff race in Indianapolis, which advances him to the round of 8.

How to watch qualifying for the Clean Harbors 175

Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Clean Harbors 175 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Josh Bilicki 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Derek Kraus 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Greg Van Alst 20
16 Dexter Bean 21
17 Josh Reaume 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Brad Perez 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Derek Lemke 33
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Matt Mills 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Sean Hingorani 61
34 Conner Jones 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Ty Majeski 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

