NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Clean Harbors 175 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its playoffs on Sunday when the drivers return to the Milwaukee Mile. The field will run in the Clean Harbors 175, which marks the first Truck Series race at the track since 2009. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

Ahead of the race, qualifying will also take place on Sunday. The drivers will begin running at 11:30 a.m. with each driver getting one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest qualifier will claim pole position and the second fastest will also open the race on the front row. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying time.

Two weeks ago, Ty Majeski won the first race of the playoffs. He heads into this race as the favorite to win again at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +225, and is followed by Zane Smith at +400 and Corey Heim at +450.

Here is the full field for the Clean Harbors 175 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.