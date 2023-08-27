 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Clean Harbors 175 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Clean Harbors 175 at the Milwaukee Mile.

By David Fucillo
A general view of race action during the NASCAR Busch Series AT&amp;T 250 at the Milwaukee Mile on June 23, 2007 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its playoffs on Sunday when the drivers return to the Milwaukee Mile. The field will run in the Clean Harbors 175, which marks the first Truck Series race at the track since 2009. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

Ahead of the race, qualifying will also take place on Sunday. The drivers will begin running at 11:30 a.m. with each driver getting one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest qualifier will claim pole position and the second fastest will also open the race on the front row. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying time.

Two weeks ago, Ty Majeski won the first race of the playoffs. He heads into this race as the favorite to win again at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +225, and is followed by Zane Smith at +400 and Corey Heim at +450.

Here is the full field for the Clean Harbors 175 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Clean Harbors 175 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Josh Bilicki 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Derek Kraus 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Greg Van Alst 20
16 Dexter Bean 21
17 Josh Reaume 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Brad Perez 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Derek Lemke 33
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Matt Mills 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Sean Hingorani 61
34 Conner Jones 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Ty Majeski 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Network