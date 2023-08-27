How to watch the Clean Harbors 175 Truck race on TV and via live stream

NASCAR is back in Wisconsin. The Truck Series is running its second playoff race of the year on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis. The Clean Harbors 175 gets underway at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. A live stream will be available on Fox Sports Live and through the Fox Sports app. This is the first truck race at the Milwaukee Mile since 2009.

The ten-driver playoff started two weeks ago in Indianapolis. Ty Majeski won the TSport 200, which secured him a spot in the field of 8. After Sunday’s race in Milwaukee, the field will head to Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 200. That will close out the round 10. The winners of each of the three races plus the highest points-getters from the current ten drivers will advance to the round of 8.

Majeski heads into the Clean Harbors 175 as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +400 and Corey Heim is +450. Regular season win-leader Carson Hocevar is next at +550.

How to watch the Clean Harbors 175

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Live streaming the Clean Harbors 175 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup