How to watch the Clean Harbors 175 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at the Milwaukee Mile this weekend. We go over how you can watch the Clean Harbors 175.

By David Fucillo
Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Menards / John Manville Chevrolet, leads trucks into turn one during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota Tundra Milwaukee 200 at the Milwaukee Mile on June 22, 2007 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR is back in Wisconsin. The Truck Series is running its second playoff race of the year on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis. The Clean Harbors 175 gets underway at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. A live stream will be available on Fox Sports Live and through the Fox Sports app. This is the first truck race at the Milwaukee Mile since 2009.

The ten-driver playoff started two weeks ago in Indianapolis. Ty Majeski won the TSport 200, which secured him a spot in the field of 8. After Sunday’s race in Milwaukee, the field will head to Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 200. That will close out the round 10. The winners of each of the three races plus the highest points-getters from the current ten drivers will advance to the round of 8.

Majeski heads into the Clean Harbors 175 as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +400 and Corey Heim is +450. Regular season win-leader Carson Hocevar is next at +550.

How to watch the Clean Harbors 175

Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Live streaming the Clean Harbors 175 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Clean Harbors 175 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Josh Bilicki 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Derek Kraus 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Greg Van Alst 20
16 Dexter Bean 21
17 Josh Reaume 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Brad Perez 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Derek Lemke 33
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Matt Mills 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Tyler Hill 56
33 Sean Hingorani 61
34 Conner Jones 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Ty Majeski 98
37 Ben Rhodes 99

