F1 TV info: Dutch Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

Formula One gears up for an exciting weekend in the Netherlands with the Dutch Grand Prix. The race weekend will span from Friday to Sunday and is set to include three practice sessions, followed by a qualifying round, and culminating in the main event on Sunday.

The Dutch Grand Prix race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 27 and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Daniel Ricciardo suffered a broken hand during Friday practice and will be unable to race on Sunday. Liam Lawson will replace him with AlphaTauri and will be making his F1 debut.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen leads the pack with the most favorable odds (-525) to win the Dutch Grand Prix, which makes sense given his eight consecutive race victories this season.

Trailing Verstappen in the odds are Lando Norris at +800, George Russell at +1100, and Sergio Pérez at +2800.