Caleb Williams shows why he is Heisman front runner with incredible TD [VIDEO]

USC quarterback Caleb Williams wasted little time showing why he has the best odds to win the Heisman this season. Williams was in the shotgun and didn’t catch the snap clean. After he caught up to the ball that had bounced a few yards away, he effortlessly heaves a deep ball for a casual 76-yard touchdown.

That was Williams’ second touchdown of the game. The first came in the first quarter as he connected for a 12-yard strike with junior wide receiver Dorian Singer. Senior WR Tahj Washington was on the receiving end of the 76-yard bomb as he got past the San Jose State secondary and cruised to the endzone after the reception.

Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy. He is hoping to become the second player ever to win two Heisman Awards, joining Archie Griffin. The Ohio State running back won the award in 1974 and 1975. The Trojans are opening their 2023-2024 season at home against San Jose State in what is expected to be their final season in the Pac-12 before moving to the Big Ten.