Kickoff for Hawai’i vs. Vanderbilt delayed due to inclement weather

8:17 p.m. ET update: They have gotten the all clear, and the stadium gates are now open. The current start time is set for 9:10 p.m. ET. Lighting could push this back more, but for now we have a tentative kickoff.

FirstBank Stadium gates are NOW OPEN!



Start time is currently set for 8:10 P.M. — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) August 27, 2023

8:02 p.m. ET update: It appears that kickoff for Hawai’i vs. Vanderbilt will take place a little after 9 p.m. ET.

Once we have all clear from lightning, the game will begin in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with 50 minutes allowed for teams to warm up. — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) August 26, 2023

Kickoff for tonight’s Week 0 opener between the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, TN, has been delayed due to lightning in the area. The game was originally supposed to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and there is currently no timetable for when the two teams will be cleared to take the field.

This is the second straight year that the two programs will open the regular season against each other after Vanderbilt went to the islands and trounced Hawai’i 63-10 a year ago. The Commodores are coming off a 5-7 campaign last season where they showed improvement during head coach Clark Lea’s second year at the helm. This year’s squad will be led by quarterback AJ Swann, who showed promise as a freshman last season with 1,274 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Hawai’i is entering Year 2 of the Timmy Chang era and is also looking for improvement. The Rainbow Warriors went 3-10 a season ago, but did pick up two victories in the Mountain West.

Vanderbilt enters this contest as a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 54.5.