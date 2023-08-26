 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oleksandr Usyk drops Daniel Dubois in 8th, 9th rounds to secure TKO [VIDEO]

The heavyweight champ dropped Dubois twice en route to a stoppage win.

By David Fucillo
Oleksandr Usyk looks on as Daniel Dubois reacts after being knocked down during the Heavyweight fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at Stadion Wroclaw on August 26, 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois in the ninth round of their bout in Wroclaw, Poland to retain his heavyweight championships. Usyk dropped Dubois at the end of the eight round and then dropped him again in the ninth round to claim the stoppage.

The second stoppage saw Dubois go to one knee and only start attempting to get up when referee Luis Pabon reached 9. Rather than count the 10, Pabon stopped the fight.

Usyk dropped Dubois in the eighth round after flurrying him in the closing seconds. Dubois tried to back away but eventually had to take a knee to slow the champ.

