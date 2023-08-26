Oleksandr Usyk drops Daniel Dubois in 8th, 9th rounds to secure TKO [VIDEO]

Oleksandr Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois in the ninth round of their bout in Wroclaw, Poland to retain his heavyweight championships. Usyk dropped Dubois at the end of the eight round and then dropped him again in the ninth round to claim the stoppage.

The second stoppage saw Dubois go to one knee and only start attempting to get up when referee Luis Pabon reached 9. Rather than count the 10, Pabon stopped the fight.

WHAT A SHOT TO END THE NIGHT IN POLAND pic.twitter.com/lR7S5eirmh — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 26, 2023

AND STILL @Usykaa retains his heavyweight titles with a knockout in round 9. #UsykDubois pic.twitter.com/XdIoJlq7SN — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 26, 2023

Usyk celebrates a ninth round stoppage win over Dubois! #UsykDubois pic.twitter.com/fxhqS9yH2y — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) August 26, 2023

Usyk dropped Dubois in the eighth round after flurrying him in the closing seconds. Dubois tried to back away but eventually had to take a knee to slow the champ.