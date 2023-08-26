Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for ESPN+ bout

Rising American heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson is back in action on Saturday, August 26. Seven weeks after he beat Charles Martin, Anderson will take on Andriy Rudenko at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa on an ESPN+ card.

How to watch Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

It’s a busy card in Tulsa, opening with a special preliminary fight at 6:15 p.m. ET on YouTube between Bakhodir Jalolov and Onoriode Ehwarieme. The preliminary card gets started at 6:50 p.m. and the main card gets underway at 10:30 p.m.

Anderson-Rudenko is the second fight on the main card, so we can expect that to get started sometime after 11:30 p.m.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Anderson is 15-0 and coming off a July 1 unanimous decision win over Charles Martin. Anderson retained his WBC–USNBC and WBO International titles with the win. It marked his first fight that went the distance, lasting ten rounds.

Rudenko is 35-6 and last fought in January. He stopped Bojan Cestic in the second round of a six-round bout. His prior fight was a sixth-round TKO loss to Vladyslav Sirenko for the WBC Asian and WBO Asia Pacific titles.

Fighter odds

Anderson is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -4000 while Rudenko is +1400. The favored fight outcome is an Anderson stoppage at -600, followed by an Anderson decision at +400. A Rudenko stoppage is +2000 and a Rudenko decision is +4000.

In the other main card bout, also a heavyweight fight, Zhan Kossobutskiy is a -195 favorite while Efe Ajagba is a +1400 underdog.

Full card for Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

Jared Anderson (15-0, 14 KO) vs Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KO) vs Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:50 pm ET)

Bruce Carrington (8-0, 5 KO) vs Angel Contreras (13-6-2, 7 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Jeremiah Milton (10-0, 7 KO) vs Craig Lewis (15-6-1, 8 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KO) vs Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KO) vs Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, 5 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Ablaikhan Zhussupov (3-0, 2 KO) vs Wiston Campos (33-11-6, 19 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Charly Suarez (15-0, 9 KO) vs Yohan Vasquez (25-3, 20 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Special Prelim (YouTube, 6:15 pm ET)