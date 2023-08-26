Notre Dame running back Audric Estime scores first touchdown of college football season [Video]

The 2023 college football season is officially underway with the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Navy Midshipmen across the pond in Dublin, Ireland. For you trivia nerds out there, you can say that Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime scored the year’s first touchdown.

Getting the ball to start the game, Notre Dame simply bulldozed its way down the field on the opening drive. Estime and fellow tailback Gi’Bran Payne combined for 43 rushing yards on nine carries and consistently shed Midshipmen tacklers. Even on occasions where they were backed up on penalties, they would simply gain the yards right back on the next play. Playing his fist game with the Golden Domers, Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman was efficient in his first drive for the Irish, going 3-4 for 48 yards, including a 22-yard toss to Estime.

Notre Dame closed as a 20.5-point favorite against Navy on DraftKings Sportsbook and with fellow running back Jadarian Price punching in a touchdown on the following drive, it already appears that they will cover with ease.