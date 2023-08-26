Will Lionel Messi make MLS debut Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls?

Inter Miami resume MLS league play Saturday evening when they face New York Red Bulls, but the big question surrounding the contest is the status of Lionel Messi. Messi has been on fire since joining Inter Miami, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in seven matches. He hasn’t really gotten a breather since becoming a fixture in the Inter Miami lineup and just played 120 minutes in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup win over FC Cincinnati in a penalty shootout.

The Argentina star is officially considered questionable, with MLS surely hoping he does suit up. Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said there will be some other instances during the rest of the season where Messi’s workload will be managed.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Inter Miami are +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup. That line could shift depending on Messi’s status, and the forward has proven he can be the difference even if he comes off the bench. He scored the game-winning goal in his Inter Miami debut on free kick in stoppage time. We’ll see if he has some more heroics in store Saturday, or if fans will have to wait a bit longer for him to make his MLS debut.