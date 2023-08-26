Showdown DFS picks for Rams vs. Broncos in Week 3 of NFL preseason

Saturday’s Week 3 preseason action finishes off with a nightcap from the Rockies. The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams to close out preseason play for both teams. The game kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. It will not be broadcast nationally, but you can still stream it via NFL+ or FuboTV.

DraftKings is hosting a Showdown DFS for the game. Here are our picks for Saturday evening’s matchup.

Rams vs. Broncos: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos — $11,400

I wouldn’t normally recommend a starting quarterback as a DFS pick in a preseason game, but Wilson has been getting reps over the last two outings and he needs more. He had a good showing in practice against the Rams, who won’t be playing their starters in this one.

Zach Evans, RB, Rams — $11,400

Evans is fighting for a roster spot, and so far in the preseason, he’s made a pretty good case for one. A masher at Old Miss, the sixth-round pick has seen eight carries in each preseason game so far and one catch.

Value Plays

Stetson Bennett, QB, Rams — $7,600

Bennett’s going to see a lot of action in this one as the Rams try to sort out their backup situation. The rookie out of Georgia had a strong showing in the preseason opener, throwing for 191 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 29 passes. He took a slight step back last week, throwing a pick along with 142 yards and no touchdowns. Denver’s reserves haven’t been especially strong against backup signal callers, so Bennett has a good chance to make his throws count as he deeper into the game.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos — $7,600

This kid’s been on fire through the exhibition season. Last week against the 49ers, he ran the ball seven times for 45 yards and a touchdown, adding another score on two catches. He found the end zone the week before that, against the Cardinals, carrying the ball four times for 20 yards, and picking up another 12 yards on one reception.