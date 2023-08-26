Showdown DFS picks for Jets vs. Giants in Week 3 of NFL preseason

The New York Jets and New York Giants are all set for the rare home-home showdown to wrap up their preseason play on Saturday. The game kicksoff at 6 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. You can watch the game on the NFL Network, or via NFL+ (subscription required) on streaming.

DraftKings is hosting a Showdown DFS for the game. Here are our picks for Saturday evening’s matchup.

Jets vs. Giants: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets — $11,400

That’s right, Rodgers is going to make his debut with the Jets on Saturday. This is a slight risk because we don’t know how much he’ll play, but a couple series with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson might be enough for some serious fantasy points.

Tommy DeVito, QB, Giants — $11,400

Tyrod Taylor has the backup job sewn up, and the Giants didn’t bother giving him many reps last week. That could make DeVito a solid DFS pick on volume alone. Plus, he’s been putting up stats in the preseason this year too. He had 88 yards through the air last week, and in the exhibition opener, he threw for 155 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Value Plays

Travis Dye, RB, Jets — $7,600

With Israel Abanikanda sidelined, expect to see Dye getting a lot more snaps in this contest. Dye had 10 carries for 32 yards last week, second only to Abanikanda in carries. He’ll get a lot of playing time against the Jets’ reserves too.

Eric Gray, RB, Giants — $7,600

The Giants are giving the fifth-round rookie a lot of work in the preseason as they sort out their backup situation behind Saquon Barkley. Gray found the end zone last week against the Panthers, carrying the ball five times for 16 yards. In the preseason opener, they were even looking his way in the passing game, and he finished with two catches for 10 yards. Don’t be surprised if he gets an extended look in this contest.