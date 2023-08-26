Showdown DFS picks for Browns vs. Chiefs in Week 3 of NFL preseason

After two weeks on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium for their final preseason contest. This week, they’ll welcome the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised nationally on the NFL Network.

If this were a regular season game, we’d have a lot of fantasy picks to discuss, some obvious ones. But even in an exhibition contest, this should be an exciting showdown for DFS games. Here’s a look at some potential picks for your DFS lineup.

Browns vs. Chiefs: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Shane Buechele, QB, Chiefs — $11,400

Kansas City’s backup quarterback battle is one of the most exciting sideshows of the preseason so far. Both Buechele and veteran Blaine Gabbert could see extended playing time today as the team tries to sort that out. Either one would be a good pick here, but we’ll go with Buechele because he’s shown us that he’s not afraid to move the ball on his own if a play breaks down, which could happen against a Browns defense that’s been pretty good in exhibition play.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, Browns — $11,400

We’re going to suggest another relative unknown seizing the backup quarterback job here. The Browns’ fifth-round pick has been so good that the team dealt incumbent backup Josh Dobbs this week. Thompson-Robinson got the start last week against the Eagles, throwing for 164 yards and adding another 18 on the ground. He’s in line for a lot of playing time this week too.

Value Plays

Demetric Felton, RB, Browns — $7,600

We probably won’t see Nick Chubb on the field for more than a few snaps, if that. And his backup, Jerome Ford, is still out with a hamstring injury. That makes the battle for Cleveland’s third running back spot kind of important. So far, Felton’s been the better player, leading the Browns with 36 rushing yards on seven carries last week against the Eagles. He also caught three passes for 12 yards in that one.

Justyn Ross, WR, Chiefs — $7,600

Ross had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener. Despite an injury in practice that looked to be pretty serious ahead of Kansas City’s last game, Ross still managed to suit up and two more passes for 18 yards against the Cardinals last week. The Chiefs are still deciding whether or not Ross might be a viable option for the regular season, so the playing time should be there.