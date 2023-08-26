Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, August 26

We’ve got a full 15-game slate of MLB action on Saturday, but a bevy of matinee starts leaves a somewhat reduced menu for those looking to build daily fantasy lineups tonight. The main slate over at DraftKings features just eight games, with action getting underway at 8:05 p.m. ET. With limited options to choose from, we’re here to help you fire up a squad with confidence with three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, August 26

Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies

Adley Rutschman ($5,400)

Gunnar Henderson ($5,200)

Cedric Mullins ($4,900)

Anthony Santander ($4,000)

Yes, Camden Yards isn’t the friendliest place to hit, but it’s far easier for lefty batters than righties — and O’s righties have a very juicy matchup tonight in Rockies starter Chris Flexen. Flexen is right-handed himself, but he’s given up a whopping .335/.398/.616 slash line to righty batters this year, with 14 homers in just 182 plate appearances. He’s coming off six innings of two-run ball in his last outing, but that came against a moribund White Sox crew, and he’d allowed 17 runs on 27 hits in just 19.2 innings of work in his first four starts with Colorado. Rutschman (.915 OPS against lefties this year, .828 OPS overall over his last 10), Henderson (.868, 1.157), Santander (.817, .824) and Mullins (.784, 2-for-4 with a homer last night) are all swinging the bat well right now and should thrive with the platoon advantage tonight.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Bryce Harper ($6,000)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,500)

Brandon Marsh ($3,200)

Jake Cave ($2,500)

Cardinals righty Dakota Hudson has been throwing the ball pretty well this month (3.75 ERA in four starts), but the Phillies have been the fourth-best offense in baseball against right-handed pitching this month, and Hudson’s bloated expected stats in his career against Philly (340 xBA, .579 xSLG, and .432 xwOBA) point to a potential blow-up outing. Harper and Schwarber will cost you in salary, but they’ve been scorching lately (1.365 and 1.119 OPS over their last 10, respectively) and the inclusions of Marsh and Cave will offer upside will allowing you to make up some savings. Marsh has an .894 OPS against righties this year and is slugging .556 over his last 10, while Cave has come out of nowhere to homer three times this week with a 1.086 OPS and has been starting regularly against right-handers.

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox

Zack Gelof ($5,700)

Brent Rooker ($4,100)

Seth Brown ($3,500)

Ryan Noda ($3,200)

If you’re trying to ball on a budget on Saturday, look no further than Oakland, who’s surprisingly been the 13th-best offense against right-handed pitching so far this month. The A’s can be dangerous in the right matchup, and they’ll get one tonight against White Sox righty Touki Toussaint. Toussaint has the worst walk rate of any qualified starter in baseball this year, with at least four walks in all four outings in August, and it finally caught up with him earlier this week against the Mariners (seven hits, four walks, seven earned runs in just four innings of work). Gelof has been a revelation in his rookie season, with a .951 OPS across his first 36 MLB games, while Noda (1.046 OPS over his last 10) and Rooker (.981) have also been scorching of late.