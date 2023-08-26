Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Mets on Saturday, August 26

The Los Angeles Angels (62-67) and New York Mets (59-70) will continue their three-game weekend series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Chase Silseth (4-1, 4.00 ERA) will step on the mound for the Halos and will go up against veteran righty Carlos Carrasco (3-7, 6.42) for the Mets.

Los Angeles was able to start its nine-game road trip off on the right foot with a 3-1 victory over New York on Friday. The team got a solid outing from starter Patrick Sandoval, who went six full innings and struck out seven while yielding just a single run in the outing. As for the Mets, the loss officially planted them in last place in the NL East standings.

The Angels enter the game as -120 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is the +100 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Angels-Mets picks: Saturday, August 26

Injury report

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 1B CJ Cron (back), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique), C Matt Thaiss (shoulder)

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (groin), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf), 3B Mark Vientos (wrist), RP John Curtiss (elbow), RP Elieser Hernandez (pectoral)

Starting pitchers

Chase Silseth vs. Carlos Carrasco

Silseth got roughed up a bit in his start against the Rays last Saturday, yielding five earned runs off five hits through 3.2 innings of work. Fortunately for him and the Angels, Tyler Glasnow was also getting lit up at the same time and the team was able to pull through for a 7-6 victory. Last week’s start aside, he has otherwise been able to keep opposing lineups in line as righties are batting just .229 against him while lefties are batting .203.

Carrasco will try to bounce back after a poor outing against the Cardinals last Sunday. He took the loss in a game where he yielded three earned runs off nine hits in just four innings of work. His splits for August have been poor as he’s been blasted for 13 earned runs off 24 hits in just 18 innings this month.

Over/Under pick

Both of these teams have struggled mightily at the plate in the last week, ranking in the bottom 10 in both batting average and OPS during that timeframe. Even with a semi-favorable pitching matchup, nine may be a bit high of a total for these two clubs this evening. Take the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

New York has officially hit rock bottom, now last in the NL East, and things most likely won’t get easier tonight. Carrasco has been unreliable on the mound and that presents an opportunity for L.A. to build a comfy lead early. Take the Halos on the ML.

Pick: Angels