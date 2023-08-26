Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Giants on Saturday, August 26

After another sensational outing from Spencer Strider on Friday night, the league-leading Atlanta Braves (83-44) will look for their fourth straight win in game two of their weekend set against the slumping San Francisco Giants (66-62). First pitch of Saturday’s contest is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Atlanta will send lefty Max Fried (4-1, 2.83 ERA) to the mound, while San Francisco will use reliever Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.14) as an opener for the fourth time this month.

The Braves enter as -170 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Giants at +142. The run total is set at 8.

Braves-Giants picks: Saturday, August 26

Injury report

Braves

Out: 2B Ozzie Albies (hamstring), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Yonny Chirinos (elbow), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Giants

Out: SS Brandon Crawford (forearm), SP Ross Stripling (back), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), SP Antony DeSclafani (elbow), SS Marco Luciano (hamstring), OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), RP John Brebbia (hand), OF AJ Pollock (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Max Fried vs. Ryan Walker

After nearly three months on the IL with a forearm injury, Fried’s been a bit bumpy in his return over the past few weeks. The lefty has posted a 3.74 ERA in four starts in August, with three runs on nine hits and a walk in 5.2 innings against these same Giants last weekend. It’s more than understandable that he’d have some rust to knock off given all the time he’s missed this year, though, and when he’s right there are few pitchers in the NL better than Fried — who ranks in the top five percent in average exit velocity, xwOBA and hard-hit rate.

Walker has been sensational all year for the Giants, a major reason why their opener strategy has worked so well for them. Don’t believe us, just look at his outrageous Statcast page:

The righty has given up just one earned run across nine appearances (three starts) this month, but he’s yet to pitch more than 2.2 innings in any outing this season.

Over/Under pick

Friday night saw a 5-1 final, and I’m sticking with the under again on Saturday. This Giants offense is really, really struggling — Michael Conforto landing on the IL with a hamstring strain won’t help in that department — and I expect Fried to bounce back and come through with a quality start in this spot; he’s one of the best pitchers in baseball when he’s right, and there just aren’t a lot of impact bats in this San Francisco lineup right now. That means Atlanta will have to do most of the heavy lifting to push us over this number, and while the Braves are certainly more than capable, they’ve scored more than five runs just twice in their last nine games.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

It’s very hard to back the Giants here, especially with Fried on the other side and Atlanta having such a significant advantage at the plate. Fried has been a bit shaky of late, but if anything that just means you can get a little more juice on the moneyline while backing the Braves.

Pick: Braves