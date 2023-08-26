How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Barrow

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday against Barrow. Wrexham are coming off a wild 5-5 draw against Swindon Town after scoring two goals in stoppage time, while Barrow look to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to Stockport.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Barrow

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham appear to have found their mojo again after a loss in the opening EFL League Two match to MK Dons. The club has picked up a win and two draws in league play since then, scoring 10 goals over that span. They’ll hope to avoid some late heroics in this one after needing two late goals against Swindon Town to secure a point. Barrow have been sliding a bit after two wins to open EFL League Two play, posting a draw and a loss in their last two matches. They’ll look grab a win over the league newcomers.