NFL DFS targets, values for Saturday’s slate in Week 3 of preseason

The 2023 NFL preseason wraps up this week so teams can start making some tough decisions about their rosters and get ready for the regular season just over the horizon. Saturday’s slate features 10 games, starting with a pair of 1 p.m. ET matinees—Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs. The day wraps up with a contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at 9 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Saturday’s slate in Week 3 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Jaleel McLaughlin, Rams vs. Broncos ($5,500) — The Broncos found a gem when they signed McLaughlin as an undrafted rookie this year. College football’s all-time leading rusher has been tearing it up in the preseason. Last week, he had seven carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, adding another eight yards and a score on two catches. He found the end zone the week before that too, carrying the ball four times for 20 yards in the process with 12 yards on one reception.

Aiden O’Connell, Raiders vs. Cowboys ($5,500) — O’Connell’s not going to wrestle the backup job away from Brian Hoyer, but he’s made it impossible for the Raiders to ignore him. In the preseason opener, he threw for 141 yards and a touchdown, completing 15 of 18 passes, against the 49ers. Last week against the Rams, he completed 11 of 18 throws for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Values

Zac Evans, Rams vs. Broncos ($5,500) — Trying to make the case for a roster spot, Evans has logged eight carries in each of the Rams’ first two preseason games. He’s got 54 yards on those 16 carries. This will be his last outing to convince the Rams he belongs, so look for him to see a decent volume of work and make it count.

Sean Clifford, Seahawks vs. Packers ($5,500) — Clifford, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Penn State, has sewn up the Packers backup QB job with his strong camp and preseason. He’s completed more than 73 percent of his passes in two contests, going 33-for-45 with 345 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

Darrynton Evans, Bills vs. Bears ($5,500) — Evans tied for a team-high six carries last week, rolling up 25 yards against the Steelers, adding one reception two yards. He had six carries and 18 yards the week before that. Expect him to see even more work this week.