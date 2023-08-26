How will touches be divided for Chiefs RBs in fantasy football?

The Kansas City City Chiefs rode late-round pick Isiah Pacheco and journeyman Jerrick Mckinnon to a Super Bowl. Last season, the Chiefs ranked 25th in rushing attempts and 20th in rushing yards. Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards Helaire only played in 10 games last season, but they got other guys to step up. Despite ranking toward the back of the league in rushing, the Chiefs still found a way to grind out yards when they needed them.

Chiefs RB depth chart

Early-down back: Isiah Pacheco

Third-down back: Jerrick McKinnon

Goal-line back: Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Pacheco

Change-of-pace back: Jerrick McKinnon or Clyde Edwards Helaire

What has preseason usage told us about Chiefs backfield?

The Chiefs have played some starters during the preseason, but Pacheco hasn’t seen any snaps during the preseason. Edwards-Helaire got a few carries, but he seems to be third in the pecking order. La’Michal Perine as impressed during training camp, so he should be able to get the RB4 role.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

Pacheco carried the ball 170 times this year and caught 13 passes out of the backfield. He should get a similar amount of carries this year, but if he can improve as a receiving threat, then he will have the potential of a low-end RB1 in fantasy. McKinnon caught 56 passes last season for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. His value comes in that role, but he also ran the ball 72 times. He has some value as a low-end RB2. Edwards-Helaire feels like he is on a last stand. After missing time last season and the other two stepping up, he may see his touches limited.