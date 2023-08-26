Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Oleksandr Usyk defends his unified heavyweight status against Daniel Dubois this Saturday live from Wroclaw, Poland. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles up for grabs. Usyk and Dubois will stream live at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) completed a sweep of Anthony Joshua, winning and retaining multiple heavyweight belts in the process. Negotiations between his camp and WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury broke down, as this will be his first ring appearance this year. Usyk has already reached undisputed status at cruiserweight, starting his career 16-0 before shifting up to heavyweight in 2019. Now he looks to take one step closer toward a possible Fury fight.

Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) solidified himself as mandatory heavyweight challenger after a third-round stoppage win over Kevin Lerena last December. His power is undeniable and despite being dropped three times early, he still managed to overcome Lerena. The 25-year-old out of Britain has a 94% knockout rate and was a previous WBO heavyweight titleholder.

Usyk comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1000 favorite while Dubois is a +600 underdog. The favored method of victory is Usyk to win by knockout (-200).

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois round-by-round results

