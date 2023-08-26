Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Picks and predictions for welterweight title fight

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) will defend the unified heavyweight titles (WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and Ring Magazine) against Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, August 26 from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

The fight card is expected to start at approximately 2 p.m. ET, but the live broadcast will be limited in the United States. ESPN+ is airing the fight, but won’t go live until 5 p.m. ET. That means we’ll see little if any of the main card. If we get no fights, ring walks would likely begin fairly early in the 5 p.m. hour. If we get one undercard fight, ring walks likely wouldn’t be until 6 p.m.

Usyk is making his first title defense in over a year after beating Anthony Joshua in their rematch on August 20, 2022, in Saudi Arabia. Before winning the heavyweight titles from Joshua on September 25, 2021, Usyk was the undisputed cruiserweight champion. He is a former gold medalist in the London 2012 Summer Games.

Dubois has won his past four fights since suffering the only loss of his career to Joe Joyce on November 28, 2020. During his four-fight win streak, Dubois, a 25-year-old from the Greenwich neighborhood in London, has finished each of his opponents within four rounds.

Usyk is a -1000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dubois is the underdog at +600.

Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois heavyweight title bout predictions

Usyk has been trying to get a match with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship. They seemed to be close to an agreement earlier this year, but those talks fell through. This is a mandatory defense for Usyk, who isn’t expected to have many problems with the 6-foot-5 power puncher. Meanwhile, Fury has agreed to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Expect Usyk to work his jab and get some ring work in early before delivering more power shots in the early-mid rounds. He will finish Dubois in the sixth round by TKO.