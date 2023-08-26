How the public is betting Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) will defend his group of unified heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) this Saturday, August 26 from the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. The main fight card starts at 2 p.m. ET with the expected main event ring walks to being at 5 p.m. ET.

Usyk is making his first title defense in over a year after beating Anthony Joshua in their rematch on August 20, 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Before winning the heavyweight titles from Joshua on September 25, 2021, Usyk was the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Dubois has won his past four fights since suffering the only loss of his career to Joe Joyce on November 28, 2020. During his four fight win streak, Dubois has finished each of his opponents within four rounds.

ESPN+ will handle the live broadcast.

Moneyline betting splits

Usyk is favored in this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -1000 in the two-way market, while Dubois sits at +600. The betting public is back Usyk to win in a big way, with 87 percent of handle and 93 percent of bets.

Most bet props