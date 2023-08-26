Who was the last undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing?

For many years the undisputed heavyweight championship included three organizational belts — the WBC, WBA and IBF. The WBO belt was added to the undisputed list in 2008.

Finding a fighter that’s held all four belts at once is impossible because it’s never happened. Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield on November 13, 1999, and won the WBA, IBF, WBC, and lightly regarded IBO titles to become the last undisputed heavyweight champion under the old alignment. Lewis was almost immediately stripped of the WBA title because he chose to fight lineal No. 1 contender Michael Grant instead of WBA No. 1 contender John Ruiz. Eventually, Lewis would get stripped of the IBF title after refusing to face mandatory challenger Chris Byrd for a more lucrative fight against Mike Tyson in 2002

From that point, the WBC, WBA and IBF titles went in different directions. Ring Magazine created its own title, which has generally been considered the signature championship for every division to signify the top guy in the weight class.

Vitali Klitschko won the WBC title from Corrie Sanders in 2004 and defended it 11 times until he retired in 2012. His younger brother Vladimir Klitschko won the IBF title in 2006 over Chris Byrd, added the WBO title in 2008 with a win over Sultan Ibragimov and the WBA title with a win over David Haye in 2011. For the next four years, Vladimir Klitschko held the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine titles. With a brother vs. brother fight never on the table, this is the closest the titles have come to being completely unified.

Tyson Fury won the title from Klitschko in 2015 but was stripped of everything the following year because of issues with failed drug tests, doping, and depression among other things. He has since won the WBC title in 2020 and still holds it.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua won the IBF title in 2016 and beat Vladimir Klitschko in 2017 to win the WBA and IBO titles. He added the WBO title with a win over Joseph Parker in 2018. Joshua lost the titles to Andy Ruiz in June 2019 and regained them in December 2019 before losing them again to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

As the division currently stands Fury is the WBC and “lineal” heavyweight champion. Usyk is the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine champion. There are currently no plans for a unification fight.