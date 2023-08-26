Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is set to defend his WBA, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) this Saturday, August 26.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

The fight will be streamed at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ live from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Usyk is a former 2012 gold medalist, representing Ukraine before he went on to dominate the cruiserweight division, reaching undisputed status in 2018. He has gone 2-0 against Anthony Joshua, defeating him in 2021 and 2022, to gain status as unified heavyweight champion. The 36-year-old southpaw is certainly an established fighter in the division as talks of a mega fight between him and current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury did not pan out.

Dubois has held multiple British titles and previously was the WBO heavyweight champion prior to a 2020 loss to Joe Joyce. He has won 18 of 19 by knockout and enters this bout winning his last four. The 25-year-old has electric hands and looks to shake up the heavyweight division with a potential upset.

Fight odds

Usyk is favored to win the fight per DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of -1000, as Dubois is a +900 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Usyk knockout (-200).

Full card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois