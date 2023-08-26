 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are set to face off in a heavyweight bout on Saturday, August 26. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By Mike Turay

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 - Rage on the Red Sea World Heavyweight Title Fight Photo by Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is set to defend his WBA, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) this Saturday, August 26.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

The fight will be streamed at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ live from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Usyk is a former 2012 gold medalist, representing Ukraine before he went on to dominate the cruiserweight division, reaching undisputed status in 2018. He has gone 2-0 against Anthony Joshua, defeating him in 2021 and 2022, to gain status as unified heavyweight champion. The 36-year-old southpaw is certainly an established fighter in the division as talks of a mega fight between him and current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury did not pan out.

Dubois has held multiple British titles and previously was the WBO heavyweight champion prior to a 2020 loss to Joe Joyce. He has won 18 of 19 by knockout and enters this bout winning his last four. The 25-year-old has electric hands and looks to shake up the heavyweight division with a potential upset.

Fight odds

Usyk is favored to win the fight per DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of -1000, as Dubois is a +900 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Usyk knockout (-200).

Full card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

  • Main event: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, for Usyk’s IBF, WBA, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles
  • Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, 12 rounds, middleweight

