Full undercard for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois heavyweight title fight

Two heavyweights clash this weekend as unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13-0 KOs) defends his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring world titles against Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, August 26.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will stream on ESPN+ live from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. Main event coverage of the bout will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Usyk will be making his first fight appearance in 2023 after talks of an undisputed matchup with current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury stalled. In September 2021 he defeated Anthony Joshua by way of unanimous decision, capturing the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world titles. A year later, the two agreed to run it back in August and once again Usyk was victorious, this time by split decision. Usyk is a former 2012 gold medalist, representing Ukraine before he went on to dominate the cruiserweight division, reaching undisputed status in 2018.

Dubois has reeled off four straight wins, including a third-round TKO of Kevin Lerena back in December. In that fight, he overcame adversity as he was dropped three times in the first round, but somehow prevailed toward a TKO win. Dubois held multiple British titles and the WBO heavyweight belt before a loss to Joe Joyce in November 2020 ended his unbeaten streak. He comes into this one with a knockout rate of 94%.

Before Usyk and Dubois face-off, the undercard features a couple of worthy fighters across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) will take on Anthony Yigit (27-3-1, 10 KOs) in a lightweight bout scheduled for 12 rounds. Berinchyk is the betting favorite in this bout, with -3000 odds to win while Yigit is a +1000 underdog per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the undercard is a middleweight fight between Hamzah Sheeraz (9-0, 1 KOs) and Dmytro Mytrofano (19-10-1, 1 KO). Sheeraz is the favorite (-425) as Mytrofano has +300 odds to win.

In the main event, Usyk is favored to win with odds of -1000, as Dubois has +900 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is a Usyk knockout (-200).

Full Card for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois